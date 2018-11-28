Honor 8x Red Edition launched in India for Rs 14,999

When it comes to the budget and mid-range segment of smartphones, Honor has some pretty good options to offer. The company's recently launched Honor 8Xis no exception. The smartphone packs some decent set of specifications and features for its price segment such as an impressive tall display, GPU Turbo technology and more. The Honor 8X was launched in two color variants including black and blue, now, the company has introduced a new color variant of the device.

Honor has launched the Red color variant of the Honor 8X. The Honor 8X Red color variant's sale will go live on Amazon.in starting today. The new variant carries a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant available of the Honor 8X and it carries a price tag of Rs 16,999. The 6GB RAM variant will also be available for sale starting today on Amazon.

Honor 8X specifications and features:

Honor 8X sports a beautiful tall 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a notch and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a pixel density of 397ppi. Under the hood, the Honor 8X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 processor paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device is available in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box based on EMUI 8.2.

In terms of optics, the Honor 8X follows the trend of dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 20MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens for depth sensing. Up front, you get a 16MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls. The smartphone is backed by a 3750mAh battery.