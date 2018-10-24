Honor 8X up for sale for the first time via Amazon: Price, offers and discounts

Honor 8X, the latest smartphone to be launched by the Huawei sub-brand in India is up for sale for the first time in the country today. This smartphone comes with several highlights such as ample screen real estate, a notch display, and a thin bottom bezel. Also, there is a premium design with a glass back in a two-tone finish.

At the launch event, it was announced that the device will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. As mentioned, the Honor 8X has been listed for sale today in three storage variants. Notably, it is not a flash sale and buyers can grab hold of the variant that they are interested from Amazon.

Honor 8X price in India

Honor 8X has been launched in three variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 14,999. The mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 16,999. And, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Launch offers and discounts

Buyers who choose to purchase the device during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale from October 24 to October 28 will get a free screen replacement worth Rs. 6,000 within six months of purchasing the phone. And, there is a buyback guarantee program letting users exchange the 8X in six to eight months for a new device and get an assured exchange discount of Rs. 6,000. Also, on exchanging the smartphone between nine to 12 months, buyers will get up to Rs. 5,200 as the exchange value.

In addition to these Amazon offers, Vodafone and Idea offer 300GB of additional data for their users who buy the smartphone. And, ICICI Bank debit and credit card users will get 10% discount and 10% cashback on the purchase.

And, on making transactions under Rs. 50,000, buyers will get a flat discount of Rs. 2,000. On the other hand, on purchases above Rs. 50,000, buyers will get a flat 10% discount and the other 10% as cashback.

Having listed the offers and discounts for the Honor 8X that went on sale today, are you interested in buying it from Amazon today? Do let us know your opinion in the comments section below.