Honor 8X top features: Premium design with dual AI cameras

A design like no other device

The Honor 8X does have a lot of features, and the design is the main highlight of the smartphone. Honor has already launched a plethora of budget smartphone with an all-glass design. However, the Honor 8X takes it a notch above. The smartphone has a glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame, which gives Honor 8X a premium look and feel. The design aspect of the Honor 8X does not end there, as the smartphone has color changing back panel (depending on the light intensity).

Edge-to-edge notchy display

Just like the majority of the smartphones launched in 2018, the Honor 8X has a notch display. The smartphone has an IPS LCD screen with 2340 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device also offers a 91% screen to body ratio.

12nm Mobile Solution for better performance

The Honor 8X is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset built on the 12nm manufacturing process. The Kirin 710 SoC is the latest mid-tier chipset from Huawei, which offers similar performance as of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset. The Kirin 710 processor is expected to offer better performance compared to the Snapdragon 660 chipset, as the Snapdragon 660 SoC is manufactured using 14nm manufacturing process.

Dual camera to capture the details

Just like the Honor 7X, the Honor 8X has a dual camera set up at the back with a 20 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor to capture the depth of field. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front (inside the notch). Though the chipset is capable of recording 4K videos, the Honor 8X can only record videos with a maximum resolution of 1080p @ 30fps. The smartphone also offers scene detection using portrait mode.

A slot dedicated to micro SD cards

The Honor 8X comes with a dual nano-SIM card slot + a dedicated micro SD card slot. Users can expand the storage of the Honor 8X up to 400 GB using a micro SD card. So, the Honor 8X offers up to 464 GB of total storage space.

A battery that lasts longer

The Honor 8X does have a 3750 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for 5V/2A charging. The smartphone can last up to a complete day on a single charge.

EMUI over Android

The Honor 8X runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin. The smartphone does offer a unique user experience, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 skin.

Conclusion

The Honor 8X does have a lot of interesting features. However, the device still lacks some essential amenities. The device does not support fast charging, no 4K video recording, and no USB type C port. Although, at the given price point, the Honor 8X is a feature-rich smartphone.