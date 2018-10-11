Huawei announces the launch of EMUI 9.0 for India

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India has announced the launch of EMUI 9.0 for India. The EMUI 9.0 will soon be rolled out across various Huawei devices. For the Indian market, Huawei has focused on localization to introduce some features that are exclusive to the Indian market amongst other market specific assimilations.

Commenting on the recent announcement, Brody Ji, Senior Product Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, "At Huawei, we see tremendous potential in the India market and are focused on fostering innovation here by bringing cutting-edge technologies to the country. The India R&D team is doing some commendable work not just for this market, but also across our global markets to build the best user experience."

The new EMUI 9.0 aims to offer a simplified and intuitive user experience that draws inspiration from nature. The company has also promised 12.9 percent better performance in the latest version of EMUI with better app load times of at least 10 percent compared to the EMUI 8.

In EMUI 9.0, also has a handful of buttons moved to the lower half of the screen, providing easy access for users who prefer one-handed operations. Hence, various related features in EMUI 9.0 use the same design language. This also makes the controlling of the device more intuitive for users.

The company has also introduced the GPU Turbo 2.0 in EMUI 9.0. This is the company's second generation of graphics processing acceleration technology based on the foundations laid by GPU Turbo. The new GPU will enhance the touch controls while playing games.

EMUI 9.0 adopts an all-new gesture-based navigation system. It supports a range of features that make single-handed operation. With either a tap or a flick, users can perform all the Navigation Bar actions. As an example, a light swipe on the edge of the screen is equivalent to the Back function.

The new UI will also have digital wellbeing features that help better manage their times spent on their smartphone. Individual apps are tracked and show users how much time they are spending on each daily. To help reduce children's screen time, parents have the option of setting usage limits for specific applications. There is also an option for customizing how the screen is greyed out to help users wind down and get ready for bedtime.