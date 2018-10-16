Honor 8X launched in India with dual AI cameras; price starts Rs. 14,999

Honor 8X was announced in China in September. Today, at a launch event in New Delhi, the company has launched the device in India. It is the successor to the Honor 7X and comes with some upgraded and improved specifications and features. Even the design is improved to make it a better offering in the mid-range market segment.

Honor 8X is has been launched in three variants in India, unlike its predecessor. The device is priced starting Rs. 14,999 as expected and it will be exclusive to Amazon India.

Honor 8X specifications and features

On the specifications front, the Honor 8X adorns a 6.5-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is a curved glass display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Under its hood, the Honor smartphone employs an inhouse octa-core Kirin 710 SoC paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 400gB of additional storage space.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.2 out of the box, the smartphone comes with dedicated dual SIM slots supporting two nano SIM cards. Other connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and GPS.

It sports a dual-camera module at its rear with 20MP + 2MP sensors with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. There is support for slow-mo video recording at up to 480 fps. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, HDR and support for FHD 1080p video recording. The camera has AI capabilities such as AI scene recognition, which can identify up to 500 scenes, 4-in-1 pixel binning technology, AI beautify, and Face Unlock. The other aspects of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 3750mAh battery pumps the necessary battery life to the smartphone.

Honor 8X variants and price

Honor 8X has been launched in three variants as mentioned above. The base variant has 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 14,999. The mid-variant has 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 16,999. And, the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 18,999. Notably, the device will be available in Black and Blue colors and will go on sale from October 24 exclusively via Amazon.