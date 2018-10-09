Honor 8X reportedly will be an Amazon exclusive product

Honor has a good range of products to offer in all price categories in India. The company's widely popular Honor 7X is now getting a successor. The company is all set to launch the highly anticipated Honor 8X in India on October 16, 2018.

As per a report from the IANS the Honor 8X will be an Amazon Exclusive product and will come with a price tag between Rs 20,000- Rs 23,000. This brings the smartphone in-line with the company's gaming smartphone Honor Play.

Honor 8X specs and features:

In term of the display, the Honor 8X packs a taller 6.5-inch Full-HD IPS LCD screen which has a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent and offers a pixel density of 397ppi. The display comes with an Eye Comfort mode that is certified by TÜV Rheinland. This feature's function is to reduce the blue-light exposure which reduces the stress on eyes.

In the imaging department, the Honor 8X makes use of a dual rear camera setup which comprises of a 20MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens to capture depth effect in the images. The rear camera comes with some nifty features including AI beauty mode, slow-motion video recording and AI multi-scene recognition among others. Up front, there is a 16MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture to capture selfies.

Under the hood, the Honor 8X is backed by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor. The smartphone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box. The smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The onboard storage will be further expandable up to 400GB via microSD card, this means there will be no space crunch issue.

The Honor 8X will also have the GPU Turbo technology support which expected to enhance the performance of the device by optimizing the power consumption which further will enhance the graphics processing of the device. The device will be powered by a decent sized 3750mAh battery and will be available in Night Black, Charm Blue, Charm Red, Fantasy Purple color variants.