Honor to launch Honor 8C with Snapdragon 632 SoC on October 11, 2018

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has introduced a number of feature-packed smartphones for the Indian market, The Honor devices are not only pocket-friendly but also offers some quality specs at the price range that they are offered. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch a new smartphone for the masses on October 11. If we go as per the recent reports then there is a high probability that the company could launch one of its majorly anticipated smartphone the Honor 8C. Some new rumors surrounding the Honor 8C hints at what the smartphone might pack in terms of specs and features.

According to the report from Phone Radar, the Honor 8C will be backed by a Snapdragon 632 chipset. If the rumors are true then the Honor 8C will be the first smartphone which will be powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor. The Snapdragon 632 SoC is the successor of Snapdragon 626 SoC and was first announced at the MWS Shanghai 2018 event.

The Honor 8C had recently appeared on TENNA ahead of its official launch and the listing had given a fair picture at the features and specs that would be offered by the upcoming Honor smartphone. In terms of display, the Honor 8C is expected to feature a huge 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The display will offer a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

For imaging, the Honor 8C is rumored to feature a dual-rear camera setup which will comprise of a 13MP primary lens along with a 2MP secondary lens to capture the depth sensing. As mentioned above, the smartphone will be backed by a Snapdragon 632 SoC which will be paired with Adreno 506 GPU to take care of the graphics. The Snapdragon 632 SoC is made using a 14nm FinFET process which is claimed to be 40 percent more efficient as compared to the previously available Snapdragon 626 SoC.

The Honor 8C will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone is expected to ship with Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI out-of-the-box. We will keep you posted with further updates on the Honor 8C, so stay tuned with us.