Best smartphones with Snapdragon 450 processor under Rs. 15,000

Related Articles
- Nokia 7 Plus receives Android 9 Pie update
-
- Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Day Sale' deals: Get discounts on smartphones, laptops and more
- Future electronics might be rechargeable through their movement
- Targus KB55 review: The all-in-one compact Bluetooth keyboard with an impressive battery life
- Samsung Galaxy P30 with in-display sensor will have gradient color schemes
- innelo 1 review: Affordable notch-phone with great battery life
It never means that for exploring top-quality features, you only have to go for the high-end devices. Rather you can have many handsets coming from entry level to mid-range, which too have plenty to offer. Especially, being specific for a range of devices starting from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000, then you have couple of premium features housed on these smartphones.
Since, we are addressing to a section of common users then it will be much appropriate to add even some other lesser priced devices. Besides, the processor is yet another important aspect which can't be denied. When you are looking for cheaper phones, you must at least avail them with fast processor. As your entire multitasking sits on your processor. Hence, we have come up with a list of best mobiles with Snapdragon 450 processor priced under Rs. 15,000.
The list not only looks attractive in terms of affordable price category, but also comprises devices that are powered by one of the finest Snapdragon 450 processor respectively. Unlike its predecessor, the Snapdragon 450 boasts 25 percent faster performance and a 25 percent increase in graphics performance.
Despite the enhanced performance, the processor drains much less power than its predecessor. It utilizes 30 percent less on average, which interprets to about four more hours of battery life. The devices powered by such processor capture footage in 1080p at 60 frames per second and automatically suppress background noise.
RealMe 2 64GB
Best Price of RealMe 2 64GB
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
OPPO A5
Best price of Oppo A5
Key specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
OPPO A3s
Best Price of OPPO A3s
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Vivo Z10
Best Price of Vivo Z10
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Motorola Moto G6
Best price of Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Xiaomi Redmi 5
Best Price of Redmi 5
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A71 2018
Best Price of OPPO A71 2018
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery