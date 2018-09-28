Best smartphones with Snapdragon 450 processor under Rs. 15,000

It never means that for exploring top-quality features, you only have to go for the high-end devices. Rather you can have many handsets coming from entry level to mid-range, which too have plenty to offer. Especially, being specific for a range of devices starting from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000, then you have couple of premium features housed on these smartphones.

Since, we are addressing to a section of common users then it will be much appropriate to add even some other lesser priced devices. Besides, the processor is yet another important aspect which can't be denied. When you are looking for cheaper phones, you must at least avail them with fast processor. As your entire multitasking sits on your processor. Hence, we have come up with a list of best mobiles with Snapdragon 450 processor priced under Rs. 15,000.

The list not only looks attractive in terms of affordable price category, but also comprises devices that are powered by one of the finest Snapdragon 450 processor respectively. Unlike its predecessor, the Snapdragon 450 boasts 25 percent faster performance and a 25 percent increase in graphics performance.

Despite the enhanced performance, the processor drains much less power than its predecessor. It utilizes 30 percent less on average, which interprets to about four more hours of battery life. The devices powered by such processor capture footage in 1080p at 60 frames per second and automatically suppress background noise.

RealMe 2 64GB Best Price of RealMe 2 64GB

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery OPPO A5 Best price of Oppo A5

Key specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery OPPO A3s Best Price of OPPO A3s

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Vivo Z10 Best Price of Vivo Z10

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery Honor 7C Best Price of Honor 7C

Key specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Motorola Moto G6 Best price of Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Xiaomi Redmi 5 Best Price of Redmi 5

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery OPPO A71 2018 Best Price of OPPO A71 2018

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery