Honor to offer massive discounts on these smartphones during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Honor 9N:

Honor 9N is available in two RAM variants and storage variants. The 3GB+32GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999 and as a part of the Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, the smartphone will be available for a discounted price of Rs 9,999, which means you get Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of the device during the sale.

On the other hand, the Honor 9N 4GB+64GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 and as a part of the sale, this variant will be available for Rs 11,999.

Honor 7A:

This is another budget segment smartphone by Honor which comes with an original price tag of Rs 8,999. As a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of Honor 7A which lowers the price of the device to Rs 7,999.

Honor 7S:

The Honor 7S is also a budget category smartphone offered by Honor. This smartphone is also getting a discount of Rs 500 as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Honor 7S comes with an original price tag of Rs 6,999 and following the discount you can get your hands on the device for just Rs 6,499.

Honor 9 Lite:

Honor is also offering a discount on the Honor 9 Lite 3GB+32Gb variant. The Honor 9 Lite 3GB+32GB variant comes with an original price tag of Rs 10,999 and the company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the device. Following the discount, you can get your hands on a brand new Honor 9 Lite for Rs 9,999.

There is no discount available for the Honor 9 Lite 4GB+64GB variant and it will be sold at its original price i.e Rs 14,999.

Honor 9i:

This is a mid-tier smartphone by the Chinese manufacturer which comes with an original price tag of Rs 14,999. As a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can grab a brand new Honor 9i for Rs 12,999. This means you get a discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the device.

Honor 10:

Last but not the least, the flagship smartphone by Honor is also receiving a price cut as a part of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Honor 10 comes with an original price tag of Rs 32,999 and it receives a massive discount Rs 8,000. You can grab a brand new Honor 10 for Rs 24,999 during the sale.

Besides, all the users who are making a purchase using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will be able to avail additional 10 percent Instant Discounts. Also, Bajaj Fineserv card owners will get the option to select a no-cost EMI option while purchasing an Honor smartphone. In addition to this Flipkart will also bundle its complete mobile protection with all devices starting at just Rs 129. So if you are planning to get your hands on a brand new Honor smartphone then do check out these offers before purchasing a device.