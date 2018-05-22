Honor 7A and & 7C first impression: Budget category smartphones with impressive specifications

Display and design:

Honor 7A

The Honor 7A sports 18:9 aspect ratio edge-to-edge display which is quite vibrant. The device comes with a 5.7 inch IPS capacitive LCD display that has a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels HD+ display. Honor has used 2.5D glass for added protection. The volume rockers along with the power key are placed on the right panel of the device whereas the left panel of the device rests the SIM and microSD tray. It has the 3.5mm audio jack on the top panel and the charging slot on the bottom. Overall Honor has done a decent job in terms of design and display of the Honor 7A. The design looks promising and during the brief period we had with the device we felt that it is easy to operate single-handedly.

Honor 7C:

Honor indeed has done an admirable job in designing both the devices. Just like its sibling the Honor 7C also packs the 18:9 aspect ratio edge-to-edge display. The display is 5.99 inches IPS LCD display that comes with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Similar to Honor 7A the display of 7C seemed to be pretty responsive and vibrant. All the keys including the power key volume key and others are placed exactly same as they are placed on the 7A. The fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear of the device along with the dual-rear camera setup. Keeping the fact that these are entry-segment smartphones and only a few other devices packs the 18:9 display at this price range, it would not be wrong to say that these devices manage to steal the stage away.

Hardware and Software:

Honor 7A

The Honor 7A will ship with EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo 8.0. The device features octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 403 SoC that is coupled along with 3GB RAM for multitasking. Honor 7A comes with a internal storage of 32GB which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The device has a support for dedicated microSD card along with the Nano SIM cards. The device has reasonable hardware in this price range which adds to the positive aspects of this device.

Honor 7C

Similar to Honor 7A the 7C will be shipped with EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo 8.0. Under the hood Honor 7C is packed with 1.8GHz Cortex A-53 processor which is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes in 32GB and 64GB storage which are further expandable up to 256GB microSD card. This should fulfill the needs of users who run out of memory quite often. In terms of designing Honor has managed to give both of devices an eye-catching look in the budget price range.

Camera:

Honor 7A:

On the imaging department, the Honor 7A features a dual rear camera setup which includes a primary 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with LED flash. The image quality captured by the rear camera seems to be worth the hype. Honor does a pretty good job when it comes to the camera department. Honor claims its camera o be most approachable, well we as of now Honor 7A is yet another example of Honor's ingenuity in designing the camera. Up front, the device makes use of an 8MP selfie shooter which captured decent images.

Honor 7C:

Honor 7C also features the same dual-rear camera setup as the Honor 7A. The rear camera comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Honor has loaded its camera with a number of modes including HDR, video, panorama, filters, and watermark among others. The device comes with an 8MP selfie shooter along with a front flash which is customizable.

Connectivity and battery:

Honor 7A is powered by a 300mAH battery, which as per the company should last for a day with moderate usage. For charging and data transfer, the device makes use of a microUSB 2.0 slot. If Honor would have equipped the device with fast then this could have been a perfect device at this price range. The smartphone supports 4G/LTE and Bluetooth v 4.2 connectivity options.

Honor 7C also features a 3000mAH Li-Ion battery which is also said to last for a complete day with a single charge and moderate usage. Like its sibling, the device uses microUSB slot for charging and data transfer. Once again the fast charging is missing which could be a bummer for some.

Verdict:

Honor 7A and 7C can be termed as the gem of the budget category smartphone keeping in mind the aesthetics which both the devices feature. However, let's not just jump to the conclusion yet. We are still waiting to get our hands on the device so that we can give you a detailed review of the devices. As of now, we would say that Honor has done an impressive job crafting the 7-series smartphones. Both the 7A and 7C packs pretty decent quality hardware at a budget price range, which is much appreciated.