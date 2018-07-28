Honor 9N is the most stunning phone launched by Honor with a Notch

Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display and features a 13MP+2MP dual-lens camera setup at the rear panel. Honor 9N ships with a 16MP sensor that works on 4-in-1 light fusion technology. Honor 9N is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Honor 9N will be available in three color variants- Gray, Blue, and Black.

What's the first thing you notice in a smartphone? I bet your answer is- Display. It is the key element that grabs your attention while buying a mobile device and can simply be the deciding factor to zero down on one particular handset. Most of us don't realize the fact that it is the display performance that determines how everything on your handset will look like. Various properties of a display, viz. contrast, sunlight visibility, color reproduction, etc. combine together to create the wholesome mobile user experience.

Having said that, we are quite surprised to see how this particular feature-set has evolved in the last few years. Smartphones these days, even in budget and mid-range price-point, flaunt better screens when compared to high-end mobile devices from last two to three years. One such handset is- Honor 9N, which has particularly changed our perspective about the budget handsets. Let's find out more about the stunning 1080p screen of Honor 9N, which is by far the best bezel-less notch display we have seen in its respective price-point.

5.94-inch FHD+ FullView Display

Honor 9N flaunts a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display with a notch. The screen delivers a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and comes in 19:9 aspect ratio that creates an edge-to-edge form-factor. The FullView display design is achieved by incorporating a notch at its top enabling an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 79%. And the fact that Honor 9N is aesthetically very convenient to use due to its ergonomic design, the handset delivers big-screen viewing experience in the palm of your hand without compromising on the compactness.

While using the handset, we felt that Honor 9N fits comfortably in one hand and still offers an enormous screen real-estate for comfortable reading, video playback, and gameplay experience. The notch on Honor 9N has made a huge difference in extending the screen to corners to deliver a true bezel-less experience at the budget price-point. The notch is efficiently incorporated to provide extra screen space that has been used to display additional information such as date, time, app notifications, and other important icons. Resultant, you get an extra usable screen for enhanced mobile user experience.

Experience Immersive Gameplay and video playback

The IPS LCD FullView display on Honor 9N offers best-in-class pixel density that ensures crisp content delivery. The Full HD+ resolution makes gameplay and video playback quite immersive as the graphics are rendered beautifully and even the minutest details are visible in high ambient lighting.

The FullView screen also has an impressive contrast ratio and good color reproduction enabling impressive viewing angles for movie watching. We did not experience any color distortion and pixelation while watching Full HD videos on Honor 9N's Full View display.

Comfortable Reading Experience

To ensure better reading experience, Honor has also provided 'Eye comfort' mode. When enabled, you can read your favorite books and browse web pages without putting any strain to your eyes during night time. Moreover, Honor's intelligent EMUI skin also let you customize the screen's color temperature to match your requirement in any possible environment. Besides, the screen on Honor 9N is incredibly bright and allows for a comfortable user experience under direct sunlight.

Multitask freely without any problems

Smartphones are designed to offer seamless multitasking and Honor 9N excels in the department. The FullView screen on the smartphone with 18:9 bezel-less form-factor allows you to multi-task comfortably and enjoy a more dynamic visual experience. You can comfortably use two applications on the screen. For instance, you can type a text even while watching a video or even when you are scrolling through your Facebook timeline.

Last but not the least, the touch feedback of the IPS LCD FullView screen on Honor 9N is very efficient and smooth. The display is very touch-sensitive and the response time to trigger a command is probably the best in the mid-range price-point. Resultant, you will experience instant app loads, smoothest app scrolling and UI navigation on Honor 9N. We recommend you to experience this in first-hand to understand how beautiful everything looks and works on this mid-range smartphone from the house of Honor.

Besides the FullView display, Honor 9N offers a premium design, dual-lens rear camera setup, latest Android Oreo and powerful Kirin chipset combined with ample RAM and internal storage.