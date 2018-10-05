Honor Dussehra and Diwali Festival Sale: Huge discounts and Re1 sale on Honor 9N, Honor Play, 9 Lite

Related Articles
If you are planning to purchase some Honor phones and other gadgets, you can get them from company's official website. The prime reason that you must visit the official site is- these devices are available with huge discounts and other money-making deals.
Even, you can get a chance to explore few top features of premium smartphones which are now available at lesser price option. This is how a user will get the best deal under "Honor Dussehra and Diwali Festival Sale" scheme. Incredibly, you can purchase couple of devices and other accessories starting at just Rs. 1.
You will get up to Rs. 4,000 off on these devices. On purchasing the phones, users will also get coupons free of Rs. 1,800 that you can utilize on buying other products. You can get a coupon of Rs. 1,000 on minimum order of Rs. 20,000, Rs. 500 coupon on minimum order of Rs. 10,000, and Rs. 300 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000.
With these coupons, you can get other attractive offers. You can also get gifts and prizes worth crores. The users will get up to 20% Super cash when they purchase devices using Mobikwik, and this purchasing plan will end on 7th November, 2018.
If you want to use Vodafone Sim on some Honor phones, you are likely to get up to Rs. 2,200 cash back on such devices plus 50GB 4G data. Whereas Jio users can get 120GB free data for 12 months. As a noteworthy aspect, the sale will commence on 10th October and will end on 15th October.
Honor 7S
Buy This offer on Honor eStote
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
Honor 9N
Buy This offer on Honor eStote
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Honor Play
Buy This offer on Honor eStote
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Honor 7A
Buy This offer on Honor eStote
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 7C
Buy This offer on Honor eStote
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 9 Lite
Buy This offer on Honor eStote
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Honor 8 Pro
Buy This offer on Honor eStote
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Honor Band 3
Buy This offer on Honor eStote
Key Specs
- 0.91 inch (128 x 32 pixels) POLED display
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 8.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- Continuous Heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- 105mAh battery with up to 30 days of usage time