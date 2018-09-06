ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Honor 8x officially launched for Rs 14,000: Premium design, notch display, Kirin 710 SoC and more

Honor 8x is the first Honor smartphone to launch with the Kirin 710 SoC

By:

Related Articles

    Huawei's e-smartphone brand Honor has officially launched the Honor 8x, the next mid-budget smartphone from the company and the successor to the Honor 7x. The Honor 8x has an overall improvement in the build quality, hardware, and design compared to the Honor 7x, which makes it a true successor.

    Price and availability

    The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, Red and Purple colors with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage.

     

    • Honor 8x with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,000)
    • Honor 8x with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 1599 Yuan (Rs 16,000)
    • Honor 8x with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 1899 Yuan (Rs 19,000)

     

    Unique features

     

    • Premium glass sandwich design
    • Latest Kirin 710 SoC
    • Up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage
    • Dual VoLTE
    • Notch design

     

    Honor 8x specifications

    The Honor 8x has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 2340 × 1080px offering 19.5:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5 curved tempered glass. The smartphone also has a notch display (the notch is slightly bigger than the one seen on the Honor 8x Max) with 91% screen to body ratio, which is a massive number for a mid-budget smartphone like the Honor 8x.

    The HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset powers the smartphone with 4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53 CPU cores and ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The Kirin 710 is the latest piece of silicon from Kirin, based on the 12nm manufacturing process. The SoC is coupled with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 400 GB (dedicated slot).

    On the optics front, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 20 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with 1080p video recording, bokeh effect, HDR and other modes. The device has a 16 MP selfie camera, which is a considerable upgrade from the 8 MP selfie camera found on the Honor 7x with support for Facial Recognition. The primary camera also supports slow-motion video recording @ 480fps.

    The smartphone has a 3750 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for fast charging via micro USB slot, which seems a bit dated for a smartphone of this calibre along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device runs on custom EMUI 8 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device is expected to receive a software update to EMUI 9 and Android 9 Pie in the future.

    Conclusion

    All in all, the Honor 8x seems like a great device and has been upgraded from every aspect compared to the Honor 7x. The smartphone is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks and is expected to cost Rs 14,000 for the base variant.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue