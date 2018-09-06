Honor 8x officially launched for Rs 14,000: Premium design, notch display, Kirin 710 SoC and more

Price and availability

The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, Red and Purple colors with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage.

Honor 8x with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,000)

Honor 8x with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 1599 Yuan (Rs 16,000)

Honor 8x with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 1899 Yuan (Rs 19,000)

Unique features

Premium glass sandwich design

Latest Kirin 710 SoC

Up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage

Dual VoLTE

Notch design

Honor 8x specifications

The Honor 8x has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 2340 × 1080px offering 19.5:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5 curved tempered glass. The smartphone also has a notch display (the notch is slightly bigger than the one seen on the Honor 8x Max) with 91% screen to body ratio, which is a massive number for a mid-budget smartphone like the Honor 8x.

The HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset powers the smartphone with 4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53 CPU cores and ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The Kirin 710 is the latest piece of silicon from Kirin, based on the 12nm manufacturing process. The SoC is coupled with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 400 GB (dedicated slot).

On the optics front, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 20 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with 1080p video recording, bokeh effect, HDR and other modes. The device has a 16 MP selfie camera, which is a considerable upgrade from the 8 MP selfie camera found on the Honor 7x with support for Facial Recognition. The primary camera also supports slow-motion video recording @ 480fps.

The smartphone has a 3750 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for fast charging via micro USB slot, which seems a bit dated for a smartphone of this calibre along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device runs on custom EMUI 8 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device is expected to receive a software update to EMUI 9 and Android 9 Pie in the future.

Conclusion

All in all, the Honor 8x seems like a great device and has been upgraded from every aspect compared to the Honor 7x. The smartphone is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks and is expected to cost Rs 14,000 for the base variant.