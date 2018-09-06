Honor 8x officially launched for Rs 14,000: Premium design, notch display, Kirin 710 SoC and more

Related Articles
- Honor 7S first impressions: A decent budget smartphone
-
- Grab the Honor 7A just for Re 1: Here's how
- Honor Play new update brings '4D Smart Shock' feature and more
- Honor 8x specifications leaked: 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, water drop notch and more
- EMUI 9.0 officially announced: Supported devices, features, availability and more
- Honor 8x Max officially listed: 7.12-inch display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and more
Huawei's e-smartphone brand Honor has officially launched the Honor 8x, the next mid-budget smartphone from the company and the successor to the Honor 7x. The Honor 8x has an overall improvement in the build quality, hardware, and design compared to the Honor 7x, which makes it a true successor.
Price and availability
The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, Red and Purple colors with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage.
- Honor 8x with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,000)
- Honor 8x with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 1599 Yuan (Rs 16,000)
- Honor 8x with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 1899 Yuan (Rs 19,000)
Unique features
- Premium glass sandwich design
- Latest Kirin 710 SoC
- Up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage
- Dual VoLTE
- Notch design
Honor 8x specifications
The Honor 8x has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 2340 × 1080px offering 19.5:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5 curved tempered glass. The smartphone also has a notch display (the notch is slightly bigger than the one seen on the Honor 8x Max) with 91% screen to body ratio, which is a massive number for a mid-budget smartphone like the Honor 8x.
The HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset powers the smartphone with 4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53 CPU cores and ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The Kirin 710 is the latest piece of silicon from Kirin, based on the 12nm manufacturing process. The SoC is coupled with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 400 GB (dedicated slot).
On the optics front, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 20 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with 1080p video recording, bokeh effect, HDR and other modes. The device has a 16 MP selfie camera, which is a considerable upgrade from the 8 MP selfie camera found on the Honor 7x with support for Facial Recognition. The primary camera also supports slow-motion video recording @ 480fps.
The smartphone has a 3750 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for fast charging via micro USB slot, which seems a bit dated for a smartphone of this calibre along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device runs on custom EMUI 8 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device is expected to receive a software update to EMUI 9 and Android 9 Pie in the future.
Conclusion
All in all, the Honor 8x seems like a great device and has been upgraded from every aspect compared to the Honor 7x. The smartphone is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks and is expected to cost Rs 14,000 for the base variant.