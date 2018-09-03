Honor 8x specifications leaked: 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, water drop notch and more

Honor 8x design

According to the leak, the Honor 8x will have a similar design as of the Honor 8x Max. The Honor 8x will have an all-glass design with a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a water drop notch on the front offering higher screen to body ratio.

Honor 8x specifications

The Honor 8x will have a 6.5-inch IPS Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p along with the modern 19.5:9 aspect ratio. So, the Honor 8x will be slightly taller than the Honor 7x.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core SoC, which also powers the Huawei Nova 3i. The Kirin 710 is an Octa-core chipset manufactured on a 12nm process with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. This chipset will be coupled with 4/6 GB RAM and 54/128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone will have a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor along with a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera. The primary camera is expected to support 4K video recording, whereas the secondary selfie camera's video recording capability will be limited to 1080p.

The smartphone will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with Face Recognition with EMUI 8.2 OS, which will receive an update to Android 9 Pie or EMUI 9. Lastly, the smartphone will have a 3650 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging.

Pricing

As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Honor 8x. However, considering the price of the Honor 7x, the smartphone is expected to come to market with a price tag between $200 to $250 (Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000).