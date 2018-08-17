Honor 8X with 7.12-inch display and 4900mAh battery spotted on TENAA

A new smartphone codenamed Honor ARE-AL00 has made an appearance at TENAA. First spotted by TechAndroids, the listing reveals the specifications of the device. The speculations are that the device could be launched as the Hoor 8X or the Honor 8X Max.

The most noticeable feature is the massive 7.12-inch display with 2244 x 1080 resolution.

Pictures included with the listing give us a hint of the size of the device. It also has a small notch just like the one seen on the Essential Phone. The images also show a rear fingerprint sensor.

The listing reveals that the device will be fuelled by a 4900mAh battery, and will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone will be backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the photography front, the device will come equipped with an 8MP front-facing camera, while a 16MP + 20MP dual camera setup will be housed on the rear panel. It also appears that it will run Android 8.1 out-of-the-box and will be available in black, blue, and red color options.

The listing doesn't mention the price of the device, but it could be similar to the last year's 7X, which was priced at $200.

Previously, the company announced the Honor Play. It comes in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and the other with 6GB RAM. The base variant is priced at Rs. 19,999 while the high-end variant is priced at Rs. 23,999. As teased earlier, both these variants are exclusive to Amazon India and the official Honor store. The sale will debut today at 4 PM and the device will be available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black color options.

Honor Play bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device will have a notch on top housing the selfie camera and other sensors. Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC.

This processor is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card as it has a hybrid dual SIM slot. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at its rear with 16MP and 2MP sensors. The primary 16MP sensor has f/2.2 aperture and the secondary 2MP sensor has f/2.4 aperture. There is LED flash and PDAF as well. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.