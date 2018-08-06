Honor Play with 19.5:9 display, 3D Face Unlock and more launched starting Rs. 19,999

As assured by the company, Honor Play has been launched in India. We already know that this smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. The device was launched in China in June in two variants and both these variants have made their way to the Indian market.

The highlighted features of the Honor Play include the presence of dual cameras at the rear, a tall 19.5:9 display, up to 30% reduced battery consumption with the GPU Turbo technology, up to 60% increase in the performance and new features with EMUI 8.2.

Honor Play price and launch offers

Honor Play comes in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and the other with 6GB RAM. The base variant is priced at Rs. 19,999 while the high-end variant is priced at Rs. 23,999. As teased earlier, both these variants are exclusive to Amazon India and the official Honor store. The sale will debut today at 4 PM and the device will be available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black color options.

When it comes to the launch offers, the Honor smartphone will arrive with a bundled offer from Vodafone providing 10GB of data per month for a year. Also, the buyers will get free Amazon Prime subscription with the purchase.

Honor Play specifications

Honor Play bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device will have a notch on top housing the selfie camera and other sensors. Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC. This processor is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card as it has a hybrid dual SIM slot.

The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at its rear with 16MP and 2MP sensors. The primary 16MP sensor has f/2.2 aperture and the secondary 2MP sensor has f/2.4 aperture. There is LED flash and PDAF as well. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Other goodies on board the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. There is a 3750mAh battery powering the smartphone from within.

Honor Play runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.2, which has AI features such as scene detection, 3D Face Unlock, Notification Safety and other useful features.