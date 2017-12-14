Honor 9 Lite with dual cameras, AI features to launch on December 21

Honor was expected to launch a new smartphone on December 13, but the company didn't make any announcement in this regard. Most of the publications speculated the unveiling of Honor 9 Lite, which is now confirmed to get launched on December 21.

The China-based manufacturer has started to send out media invites for the launch event that will be held in Shenzhen, China. One can't help but get impressed with the unique press invitation sent by Honor. It comes along with a pair of glass frame as well as a printed card containing the date and venue. The glass frame basically teases the dual cameras present on the Honor 9 Lite phone.

The invitation card also highlights the AI features that the device will arrive with. The invitation card and the glass frames are packaged in a box.

Moving on, let's talk about the Honor 9 Lite itself. The smartphone recently appeared on TENAA revealing its design and specifications. As per TENAA, the smartphone will be offered in three color variants; Black, Blue and Gray.

The Honor 9 Lite sports a full-screen design with minimal bezels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There are hardly any bezels on the sides, and the top and bottom bezels are quite thin as well. The smartphone doesn't have a physical button.

The Honor 9 Lite is equipped with a rear dual camera setup, which is a combination of 13-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor. As for the display, the smartphone is fitted with a 5.65-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels.

The Honor 9 Lite is likely to be launched in two variants. The basic one is said to feature 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, whereas the higher variant is said to have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Both the models will be powered by Huawei's own Kirin 659 chipset.

Source|Via