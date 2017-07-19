Honor 9 Premium with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM to soon be available outside China

Last month, Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched its flagship Honor 9 in China. There are three different memory variants of the smartphone available in the country.

The basic one with 4GB RAM+ 64GB ROM, the second one with 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM and the highest one with 6GB RAM and the highest version with 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The high-end or premium version of the Honor 9 will now be up for sale in some of the European countries as well, claims a report by WinFuture.

This is quite surprising since versions with more RAM usually stay limited to the Chinese market.

Notably, the Honor 9 featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage will be called Honor 9 Premium. As for the pricing, it will cost around €450, which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 33,000. Well, considering the specs and features, the smartphone is quite reasonably priced. However, the 6GB RAM variant of the Honor 9 is priced at around Rs. 28,500 in China.

Talking about the specifications, the Honor 9 Premium is powered by an Octa-core Kirin 960 processor.

On the optics front, the smartphone features a rear dual camera setup, which consists of a 20MP sensor (for monochrome) and a 12MP sensor (for RGB) with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and dual-tone LED flash. Likewise, there is also an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K video recording and the front camera supports full-HD video recording. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat layered with Huawei's EMUI 5.1 skin on top.

Connectivity suite of the phone offers Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, GPRS/ EDGE, and a USB Type-C port. Fueling the device is a non-removable 3200mAh battery.