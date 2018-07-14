Honor 9i / Honor 9x to launch in India on the 24th of July

Honor is all set for the launch of a budget smartphone in India aka the Honor 9i (2018) on the 26th of July 2018. This will be a successor to the first gen Honor 9i, which was the most affordable smartphone with a premium all-metal unibody design and a quad-camera setup.

The major difference between the Honor 9i (2017) and the Honor 9i (2018) will be in terms of design. The Honor 9i 2017 has a full metal unibody design with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, whereas the Honor 9i (2018) has a premium glass back and a notch on the top of the display. A rumor also states that the company might launch it has Honor 9X, instead of Honor 9i (X = iPhone X = notch).

Honor 9i (2018) / Honor 9x specifications

The Honor 9i or the 9x adorns a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a notch on the top of the display offering a 19:9 aspect ratio display protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion up to 256 GB.

With respect to optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, similar to the one seen on the Honor 9 Lite. On the front, the smartphone has a massive 16 MP front-facing selfie camera which supports Face Unlock. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone.

The mobile gets its juice from a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. Note that the device does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Finally, the smartphone is running on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom EMUI skin on the top.

Conclusion

Looking at the set of specifications that the Honor 9i (2018) or the Honor 9x offers, the smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. However, like always Honor might also surprise us with its pricing.

