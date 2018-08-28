Honor 9N flash sale in India today at 12 PM: Price, offers and more

Honor 9N, which is the new variant of the Honor 9i (2018) was launched last month in July. The smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The flash sale will kick start at 12 pm IST for the 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone through Flipkart and HiHonor website. The smartphone also sports a notch design on the display and a mirror-like finish on the rear panel. The handset will be available in two storage variant 64GB and 128GB.

The Honor 9N comes with a price tag of starting Rs 11,999 and takes on smartphones like Moto G6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Honor 9N price and offers

The Honor 9N comes with a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the base variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage come with a price tag of Rs 13,999. The 4GB RAM with 128GB storage will cost you Rs 17,999.

The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color options. Do remember that the flash sale is only for the 3GB RAM variant because the 4GB RAM variants are already available through an open sale.

Jio user will receive a cashback offer of worth Rs 2,200 along with 100GB additional data on the purchase of this smartphone. Jio is also offering up to Rs 1,200 Myntra voucher to the buyers. The smartphone is available on the flash sale through Flipkart and HiHonorStore. So if you are interested in the phone then make sure you have saved your all credentials before jumping into the flash sale.

Honor 9N specifications

Honor 9N flaunts a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels along with a notch. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9. The FullView display with a notch at its top has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 79 percent. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Honor 9N will be available in three color variants- Gray, Blue, and Black.

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone uses a 16-megapixel sensor that works with features like 3D Beauty Effect and AR Lens.