Honor 9N launched in India starting Rs. 11,999; sale debuts from July 31

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced a new smartphone called Honor 9N in India. The device has been launched at an event in New Delhi. It is none other than the global variant of the Honor 9i (2018), which was launched in China last month. The latest Honor smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart.

Honor 9N specifications

Honor 9N bestows a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display with a notch at its top. The screen has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The notch and FullView display have contributed to a screen-to-body ratio of 79%. There is a 2.5D curved glass coating on top of the screen to give it a premium look.

Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of an in-house Kirin 659 SoC based on the 16nm process. This chipset is touted to handle the everyday gaming and multitasking seamlessly. The processor is paired with a 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

For imaging, the smartphone makes use of a dual-lens camera setup at its rear with a 13MP and a 2MP sensor combination. This camera arrangement lets users highlight the subject and blur the background. Also, there is PDAF, wide aperture mode, AR Lens, Moving Picture and Snap First, Focus Later features. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with portrait mode, 4-in-1 light Fusion technology, gender beauty mode and gesture controls.

The Honor 9N runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0. The custom ROM comes with background applications and battery management to make it more efficient and smarter. It has F2FS, which optimizes the internal storage by defragmenting and clearing the system cache. A 3000mAh battery is said to power the smartphone from within.

Honor 9N features

In addition to the impressive specifications listed above, the device comes with an array of features such as Wi-Fi Bridge, Game Suite, Smart multitasking, Smart Face Unlock, Ride Mode, Smart dual Bluetooth connectivity, and Paytm Pay integration. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor serves multiple functionalities such as clicking a photo or video, answering a call, stopping an alarm, showing the notification panel and browsing photos.

Price and availability

The Honor 9N base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 11,999 and the 4GB and 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. The top-end variant with 128GB storage space and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 17,999. The device will go on sale from 12 PM on July 31 via Flipkart. It will arrive with launch offers such as Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio and an additional 100GB data as well. Also, there will be Rs. 1,200 worth Myntra vouchers.