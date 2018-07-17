Honor 9N to launch on July 24 in India; teaser confirms

Huawei's sub-brand Honor sent out invites for the launch of a smartphone in India on July 24. It has been expected that the smartphone will be the successor of last year's Honor 9i. It's been said that the phone will be launch as Honor 9X. Now, Honor has confirmed that the phone will be called Honor 9N. Moreover, the Honor 9i 2018 was launched in China last month. The company has officially launched a teaser on its Twitter handle.

Honor 9N specifications

The smartphone is said to come with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset also features a notch on the top.

Under the hood, the Honor 9N powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU. The phone will be available in two storage variant, one with 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage and another with 128GB storage, it can also be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Honor 9N expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash, secondary 2MP camera. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS. The dimension of the phone is 149.2×71.8×7.7mm and weighs around 152g. The handset also comes with 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio and hybrid dual SIM slot. It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The Honor 9N is fueled by a 3000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0.

The Honor 9N is expected to come in black, blue, green and purple color option. The Honor 9i (2018) was introduced at 1399 yuan (US$ 218 / Rs. 14,640 approx). We will get to know the Indian price once the smartphone goes official.

Source