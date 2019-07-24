Honor 9X And 9X Pro Launched With Pop-Up Camera, Kirin 810, And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched two new smartphones in the Chinese market - the Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro. The USP of these smartphones are the notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. The Pro variant also supports the nine liquid cooling technology which was debuted with Honor View 20.

Honor 9X And Honor 9X Pro Specifications

Both Honor 9X and the 9X Pro come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is protected by a 2.5D curved glass display. Under the hood, the smartphones are powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 processor along with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU.

The Honor 9X is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB ROM. The Honor 9X is also launched in two variant with an 8GB RAM and a 128GB / 256GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

On the optical front, the Honor 9X Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP + 2MP depth camera + 8MP ultra-wide sensor with an LED Flash. Upfront, it houses a pop-up 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The Honor 9X sports a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP + 2MP depth sensor, along with the same pop-up selfie camera.

As far as connectivity's concerned, both smartphones offer Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The fingerprint sensors are mounted on the sides. Both Honor 9X and the 9X Pro are fuelled with a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1.

Honor 9X And Honor 9X Pro Price

The Honor 9X will be available in Midnight Black, blue and red color options. The smartphone will come with a starting price of 1399 Yuan (approx $203, Rs. 14,0175) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be up for sale at 1599 Yuan (approx $232, Rs. 16,020), and the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you 1899 Yuan ($276 / Rs. 19,025 approx). The smartphone will go on sale from July 30 in China.

The Honor 9X Pro will be up for sale in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue color options. The 8GB RAM +128GB ROM will be listed for 2199 Yuan ($319 / Rs. 22,035 approx). The top-end model with 256GB storage will be up for sale at 2399 Yuan ($348, Rs. 24,040 approx). It will be up for pre-orders from July 30 and will go on sale on August 9.

