Honor 9X Lite Price And Key Specifications Tipped Via Retailer Website

Honor started its innings this year in India with the launch of the Honor 9X. The handset comes as a mid-range offering packed with features like a 48MP triple-rear camera module and a pop-up selfie camera setup. Now, it seems that the company has started working on another 9X model which might see the light of daysometime soon. The device in question is the Honor 9X Lite which has been spotted online at a retailer's listing.

The Honor 9X Lite has been spotted on a website in Pakistan. The retailer website has already made the device available for pre-booking. However, the webpage now shows the current status of the handset as 'out of stock'. The listing also reveals some of the key features along with the pricing.

The handset is listed with PKR 31,999 price tag which is somewhere around Rs. 14,796. Its blue color option has been spotted which has a gradient surface. At the rear panel, there are two cameras and a fingerprint scanner for security. This suggests it will be a toned-down variant of the Honor 9X.

In terms of hardware, the Honor 9X Lite is said to arrive with the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor which will be clubbed with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Its expandable storage capacity is yet to be revealed. The software-side will be taken care of by the Android 10-based EMUI 9 user interface.

Upfront, there will be a 6.5-inch FullView display which is said to offer 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and TUV Rheinland eye protection. The handset will accommodate a 16MP snapper at the front for selfies and video calls. At the rear, there will be a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP additional sensor. Completing the specification-sheet will likely be a 3,750 mAh battery.

