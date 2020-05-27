Honor 9X Pro Next Sale On May 28 In India: Price, Offers, And Specification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor 9X Pro is the latest affordable smartphone by the company in India that arrived this month itself. The device comes as the second offering in the Honor 9X series which debuted earlier this year in the country. Honor has already put up the 9X Pro for a 'Super Early Access' sale on Flipkart. Now, the company has announced the second early access sale date for the device. Details are as follows:

Honor 9X Pro Second Early Access Sale Details

The Honor 9x Pro will be up for sale again tomorrow, i.e, May 28 in India. This early access sale will be live for the users who have pre-registered the handset earlier.

The sale will begin at 12:00 PM on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 17,990 for the single 6GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. As for the color options, you will be able to select from two shades, i.e, Phantom Purple and Midnight Black. As a part of the sale offers, the company is giving a discount of Rs. 3,000 to the registered users. Also, you will be able to avail up to six months of no-cost EMI option.

Honor 9X Pro Highlight Features

The Honor 9x Pro is backed by the octa-core Hi-Silicon Kirin 810 processor clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage. The device ships with Android Pie OS and features Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) with a dedicated App Gallery instead of Google apps and services.

The handset features a 6.59-inch LCD display which offers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. There is no notch on top as the selfie camera is placed inside a motorized setup. The pop-up selfie camera module houses a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The triple-rear camera module accommodates a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor.

The main lens is combined with an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The lights are kept on via a 4,000 mAh battery which is supported by 10W fast charging technology. The device does have some capable set of hardware that makes it suitable for regular usage and reasonable for its price tag.

