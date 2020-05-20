ENGLISH

    Honor 9X Pro 'Super Early Access' India Sale On May 21: All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Honor refreshed its affordable smartphone series recently with the launch of the Honor 9X Pro in India. It is the first handset by the company to come void of Google Play Store and is rather equipped by the Huawei's dedicated AppGallery. The device is going up for sale for the first time in India as a part of an 'early access sale'. Following are the details:

    Honor 9X Pro 'Super Early Access' India Sale Starts On May 21

     

    Honor 9X Pro Early Access Sale In India

    Honor will be hosting a 'Super Early Access' sale for the Honor 9X Pro in India. The sale starts tomorrow, i.e, May 21 starting noon and will be live till May 22 on Flipkart. It is worth mentioning that the company had started taking registrations for this 'early access sale' from the day of its launch itself.

    In terms of pricing, the Honor 9X Pro will be retailing at Rs. 17,990 on the e-commerce platform with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The device will be selling in two different shades including Phantom Purple and Midnight Black.

    Should You Consider The Honor 9X Pro?

    The Honor 9X Pro has been introduced as a mid-range offering equipped with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display which has 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Thanks to the pop-up selfie camera, the device offers a notch-less design. The motorized selfie camera module comprises a 16MP snapper.

    The smartphone features a triple-rear camera module that has a 48MP IMX582 primary sensor. The main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor for bokeh shots. At its core, the device uses the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor which is paired up with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

    The software-side is handled by Android Pie OS. It comes with Huawei's AppGallery support instead of the Google Play Store. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which is backed by 10W fast charging technology.

     

    The hardware overall is decent and the mid-range Kirin 810 chipset should allow the device to deliver a good performance. Also, the remaining internals is suitable for daily usage. We haven't yet got to review the unit, but its on-paper specifications are on point.

    Read More About: honor news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
