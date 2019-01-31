ENGLISH

Honor join hands with Reliance Digital to strengthen its offline presence

The company has also announced that there will be no price difference between offline and online channels.

    Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced its partnership with Reliance Digital for its latest smartphone the HONOR View20.

    The smartphone will be made available offline across Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in 700+ cities.

    Reliance Digital, Suhail Tariq, CMO - Huawei Consumer Business Group said, "At HONOR, we are committed to delivering the best of technologies to our customers at affordable price points. In line with our commitment, the partnership with Reliance enables us to reach a larger audience. Further, this partnership allows the end-customer to experience firsthand the Honor View20 smartphone at Reliance Digital & My Jio stores across India and enables them to make an informed choice. We are confident that the end-customer will benefit from this tie-up."

    The company has also announced that there will be no price difference between offline and online channels.

    Elaborating on the association further, Brian Bade, CEO - Reliance Digital said, "With the addition of Honor View20 to our portfolio and through this exclusive offline tie up, we reiterate our constant endeavor to provide customers with the latest products and world-class retail experience while personalizing their technology needs."

    Honor has been expanding its presence in the country and this offline association comes as a part of the brand's expansion strategy in India. Through this strategic association, Honor aims to strengthen its foothold in the country where it enjoys a good following for its devices.

    Key highlights -
    Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 cashback and up to 2.2TB of data.
    Honor View20 to be sold offline at Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores across 700+ cities
    Customers would be able to buy Honor View 20 at Reliance Digital & My Jio stores from February 6, 2019, onwards

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 22:19 [IST]
