Honor to launch new smartphone with punch-hole camera cutout

Huawei will be announcing its Nova 4 - the first smartphone with a punch-hole in its display on December 17. Now, the company's sub-brand Honor is also set to introduce its own device with a similar display. The Honor smartphone is said to go live in Paris, France later this month.

According to a report by AndroidHeadlines, Honor has confirmed that the device will be launched globally on January 22 in France. The report also reveals that the smartphone will come with the Kirin 980 processor that was seen on the Magic 2.

The poster of the event shows the punch-hole cutout on the upper part of a phone. The poster also has a tagline that reads "See the Unseen."

Honor has previously confirmed that it is working on the successors of its Honor V10 (View 10) and Honor 10, so it's likely that the upcoming device would be one of these. The Honor View 20 was supposed to see the light of day this month, but the company has confirmed that it's delayed. The device could be launched in January.

Apart from the camera hole in the display, the smartphone is expected to pack a triple camera setup on the rear panel alongside a fingerprint sensor. Since the device will come under the V/View series, it will use an LCD display, hence no chance of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Speaking of the Huawei Nova 4, the smartphone will come with the Kirin 980 octa-core chipset backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Just like its predecessor, the Nova 4 will feature a dual camera setup on both sides of the phone. The device is said to pack an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

The connectivity options will include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB Type-C port. On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie wrapped under company's EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box.