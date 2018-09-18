Honor Magic 2 to launch on 26th of October: Features, specifications, and pricing

Honor is all set for the launch of the Honor Magic 2, the first smartphone from Honor with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a retractable camera module (similar to the Oppo Find X). The official press-invite for the Honor Magic 2 launch event is live, and the company will be launching the device on the 26th of October. The Honor Magic 2 will be unveiled after ten days of the launch of the Huawei Mate 20, and, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Honor Magic 2 features and specifications

As of now, the company did confirm at the IFA 2018, that the Honor Magic 2 will be powered by the top of the tier HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa-core chipset, which is the first 7nm mobile processor. This powerful chipset will be coupled with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Honor Magic 2 will have a premium all-glass design with state of the art features. Do note that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is also expected to launch in October with a similar design. Albeit, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC.

The Honor Magic 2 is expected to offer higher screen to body ratio (more than 90%) with a retractable selfie camera and a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone. The smartphone will have a compact design with features like memory expansion, and, dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE.

The Honor Magic 2 will have a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440p with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Do note that the Honor Magic 2 will also come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Honor Magic 2 also comes with state of the art charging technology with a 40W Magic, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than one hour.

Considering the speculated specifications, the Honor Magic 2 will be the most premium flagship smartphone from Honor, which is expected to go on sale by the end of October. Coming to the pricing, the Honor Magic 2 is expected to cost around Rs 50,000 in India.