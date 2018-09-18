ENGLISH

Honor Magic 2 to launch on 26th of October: Features, specifications, and pricing

Honor Magic 2 will be the first Honor smartphone to run on HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC

    Honor is all set for the launch of the Honor Magic 2, the first smartphone from Honor with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a retractable camera module (similar to the Oppo Find X). The official press-invite for the Honor Magic 2 launch event is live, and the company will be launching the device on the 26th of October. The Honor Magic 2 will be unveiled after ten days of the launch of the Huawei Mate 20, and, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

    Honor Magic 2 to launch on 26th of October: Features, specifications
    Honor Magic 2 features and specifications

    As of now, the company did confirm at the IFA 2018, that the Honor Magic 2 will be powered by the top of the tier HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa-core chipset, which is the first 7nm mobile processor. This powerful chipset will be coupled with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    The Honor Magic 2 will have a premium all-glass design with state of the art features. Do note that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is also expected to launch in October with a similar design. Albeit, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC.

    The Honor Magic 2 is expected to offer higher screen to body ratio (more than 90%) with a retractable selfie camera and a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone. The smartphone will have a compact design with features like memory expansion, and, dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE.

    The Honor Magic 2 will have a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440p with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Do note that the Honor Magic 2 will also come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Honor Magic 2 also comes with state of the art charging technology with a 40W Magic, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than one hour.

    Considering the speculated specifications, the Honor Magic 2 will be the most premium flagship smartphone from Honor, which is expected to go on sale by the end of October. Coming to the pricing, the Honor Magic 2 is expected to cost around Rs 50,000 in India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 11:36 [IST]
