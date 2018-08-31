Honor Magic 2 teased: Kirin 980 SoC, retractable selfie camera and more

Honor has officially announced a new Oppo Find X-like smartphone at IFA 2018. The Honor Magic 2 is the latest flagship smartphone from Honor with premium features and top of the line specifications. The Honor Magic 2 will be the successor to the Honor Magic, which was originally launched in 2016.

This is just an introduction to the Honor Magic 2, where the company will officially launch the smartphone at a special event in the upcoming weeks. According to the introduction, the Honor Magic 2 is currently the most powerful Honor/Huawei smartphone.

Honor Magic 2 specifications/features

The Honor Magic 2 will run on the upcoming HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa-core chipset (which will be made official on the 31st of August at IFA 2018). According to rumours, the Kirin 980 will be the first smartphone-centric SoC, which will be based on the 7nm manufacturing process. At least on paper, the Kirin 980 should offer 20% more processing power and 40% more power efficiency.

The company has also confirmed that the Honor Magic 2 will support fast 40W charging capability, which will charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 1 hour. To be on the safer side, the Honor Magic 2 will also come with 15 layers of safety protection and auto identification of 3 critical parts. The smartphone will indeed have a USB type C port for charging and data syncing.

Regarding the remain specifications, the Honor Magic 2 is expected to offer features like 3D facial recognition, in-screen fingerprint sensor and more premium features. The Honor Magic 2 could also be the first smartphone from the brand to support features like water and dust resistance with wireless charging capability.

It is interesting to see that the concept of the notch is being replaced by many features like a retractable camera, teardrop notch, and other options. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 also has a similar solution, which will launch in October. Considering the possible scenario, the Honor Magic 2 is expected to be the most costliest Honor smartphone (at the time of launch). However, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the actual pricing of the Honor Magic 2 what so ever.