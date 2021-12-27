Honor Magic V Foldable Design Disclosed; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Confirmed News oi-Megha Rawat

Honor has confirmed that it is developing a premium foldable smartphone called the Honor Magic V. The brand teased a glimpse at the hinge of the foldable smartphone in a video. It's unclear whether this is a book-like hinge or a clamshell fold design from the photograph. Flat edges are also depicted on the Honor Magic V. A recent rumor suggests that this flagship smartphone will be released in China in January 2022.

Honor Magic V- Specifications

The Honor Magic V will have a book-life fold design, akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, rather than the clamshell fold seen on the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Moto Razr devices.

The Honor Magic V is being designed with a large-screen experience in mind. It is said that when the device is unfolded, it will provide a tablet-like experience, and the app's adaptation for the system screen has also been enhanced.

The upcoming Honor foldable smartphone has been said to have an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. It's also rumored to feature BOE and Visionox display panels.

In the coming days, we expect the firm to tease additional information about this future foldable smartphone, including crucial characteristics and features.

Honor Magic V- Price

The teaser was released on Honor's official Weibo account. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, Honor Magic V is believed to be the first foldable smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The launch price of this foldable phone is expected to be CNY 10,000. (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh).

Huawei launched Honor to compete in the global and Chinese mid-range market. After Huwaei was sanctioned by the United States, the brand parted from its parent firm in 2020. The company recently launched the Honor Play 30 Plus 5G smartphone in China. The price of this phone starts at CNY 1,099 and goes up from there (roughly Rs. 13,100). Its pre-orders began on December 16 and it will be available for purchase on December 31.

Several companies, including Honor, are putting their hats in the ring. Oppo has announced the Oppo Find N, a foldable smartphone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. It starts at 7699 yuan, which is around Rs. 90,000.

source: gizmochina

