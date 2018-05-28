Honor may launch more smartphones in different price segments this year

With an aim to increase its presence in Indian smartphone market and to secure top three positions by the end of this year, Huawei sister brand Honor is planning to launch more smartphones in different price segments.

"We are targeting top three positions in India and for that, we have to get close to 10 percent market share by the end of the year," P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group told Gizbot. He further went on to say with conviction that the company has put a lot of effort to address half the market where they don't even exist. This was one of the reasons, the company's top-man says, they launched the Honor 7A and 7C.

Talking about the recently launched 7A and 7C, both will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold color options. They come with 13+2MP dual-lens camera, face unlocks feature, EMUI 8.0, fingerprint sensor along with 18:9 full display and 3000 mAh battery.

On launching more smartphones Sanjeev further said, "These two smartphones(Honor 7A and Honor 7C) is our entry into sub 10 K. We will have more launches in the coming months."

However, he refuses to divulge into the exact number of devices but said that they will be launching devices in a different price range where they did not exist.

According to Counterpoint report Huawei's Honor brand captured the fifth position for the first time ever, in the Indian smartphone market due to the strong performance of Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X across online channels. In the smartphone segment, Xiaomi maintained its lead in Q1 2018 with a record 31 percent market share followed by Samsung (26 percent), Vivo (6 percent), OPPO (6 percent), and Honor (3 percent) in the January-March 2018 quarter.

Meanwhile, Honor today announced the 100 percent roll out of EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 for its, Honor 7X.

Honor said this has been designed to deliver its user a quality experience, aided by ground-breaking user interface - Based on Android 8.0 (Oreo), EMUI 8.0 is packed with features like Smart Resolution, dynamic wallpaper, navigation bar customization and more.

"Honor 7X has been one of our best-selling smartphones with best in class features and hardware, and now with EMUI 8.0, it will emerge as the ultimate value proposition for Indian consumers," Sanjeev added.