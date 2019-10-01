Honor To Launch Mid-Range Smartphone Along With Honor V30 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Honor is soon expected to launch its next flagship lineup- Honor V30 series. While users are waiting for the device, a new listing has surfaced revealing new detail. According to the listing, a new mid-range device with model number LRA-AL00 which underwent 3C certification could also launch along with the Honor V30.

Expected Specifications Of The Listed Device

The listing suggests that the new device will come with a 64MP camera lens, which will be for the first time that any Honor handset will sport such a bigger lens. Under the hood, the mobile phone is expected to get powered by the 7nm-based Kirin 810 octa-core processor. From the new listing, it is also confirmed that the phone will come with 20W fast charging support. Other than that the pricing and other specifications of the handset remain on the loose end.

Honor V30

The handset is expected to come with a 6.4-inch punch-hole display. It might come with a quad-rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP, an 8MP, 5MP, and a 2MP lens. It could have a 25MP selfie snapper. It is believed to be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, paired with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB ROM. It is likely to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

It might be having 4,100 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support. Connectivity options onboard the device are rumored to be 4G VoLTE networks, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, and more. The price of the device is expected to start from Rs. 39,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. Lastly, it would come in black color option.

Best Mobiles in India