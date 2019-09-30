HONOR V30 5G In Works: Expected To Launch With Kirin 990 5G SoC News oi-Vivek

Huawei's sub-brand HONOR might soon launch its first 5G smartphone -- the HONOR V30 5G powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC. This is the latest flagship chipset from Huawei based on 2nd Gen 7nm manufacturing process. The Huawei P30 Pro is the first smartphone to feature this processor.

HONOR V30 5G Design

A recently leaked image predicts that the HONOR V30 5G will have a completely bezel-less design with a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera placement, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. As of now, there is no information on the display type. If the company uses an OLED panel, then the device will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The company president George Zhao has officially confirmed that the brand is indeed working on a 5G phone based on the Kirin 990 5G chipset. The device will be called as the HONOR V30 5G in China and will go by the name HONOR Vera30 in other markets.

The HONOR V30 5G is likely to come with a triple or even a quad-camera setup with features like ultra slow-motion video recording similar to the one found on Huawei P30 Pro. Besides, the HONOR V30 might also offer a curved water-fall screen like the one found on the P30 Pro.

Will It Launch In India?

The HONOR V30 5G is unlikely to launch in India as we do not have the 5G infrastructure yet. However, the company might launch the base variant of the HONOR V30 with the Kirin 990 SoC that supports 4G network.

The HONOR V30 is expected to be priced similar to the OnePlus 7T and will compete against other mid-range premium smartphones in the market.

