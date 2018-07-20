Honor Note 10 AI with 6000 mAh battery to launch in China on 31st July

Honor is all set for a new "note" launch in China, which will be a flagship phablet from the company for 2018. The company has now officially confirmed that the Honor Note 10 AI will be launched in China on the 31st of July and the company could launch the same in other markets as well.

According to the press-invite, the company will be launching the Honor Note 10 in Beijing, China. In fact, the teaser hints that the smartphone is most likely to be called as the Honor Note 10 AI, as the device will be based on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset which has a dedicated neural engine for the enhanced AI capabilities.

Specs-sheet

In terms of features and specifications, the smartphone will have a big 6.9-inch display with QHD+ resolution. Unlike most of the Honor smartphones, the Honor Note 10 AI will have an OLED display, similar to the one seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. However, the Honor Note 10 AI is expected to have a taller display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Honor 10 AI, the Honor Note 10 AI will not feature a notch.

The smartphone will be running on the Huawei's flagship chipset the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset coupled with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with an option for storage expansion via micro SD card slot. The smartphone is also expected to have a dual SIM card slot with support for dual-active 4G LTE and VoLTE.

Coming to the optics of the Honor Note 10 AI, leaks suggest that the smartphone will have a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 16 MP and a 24 MP sensor, similar to the Honor 10. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone will be rocking a massive 24 MP front-facing selfie camera with the goodness of AI capability and is also likely to offer Face Unlock as well.

A phone with a massive display does require a massive battery and this time, Honor is expected to use a massive 6000 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. Unlike the most flagship smartphones, the Honor Note 10 AI is likely to offer a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Finally, the smartphone will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom EMUI 8.1 skin on the top and the smartphone might also receive Android P update in the near future.

Conclusion

The Honor Note 10 AI looks like a great smartphone with lots of interesting features. As the Honor Note 10 AI has an OLED display, the smartphone is expected to cost a bit more than the Honor 10 and is likely to launch in China for 3499 Yuan (Rs 35,000).

