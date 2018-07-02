Honor Note 10 is likely to have a 6.9 inch OLED display: Leak

Honor, the Huawei's sub smartphone brand recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Honor 10 in India, which is also the first Honor smartphone with a notch on the top. And now, according to a leak the company might soon launch a bigger version of the Honor 10 aka the Honor Note 10.

The Honor Note 8 (first Honor smartphone with an OLED display) was the last "Note" moniker from the company, which was launched in India and now, according to the leak the company is reviving Honor's flagship phablet territory. The Honor Note 10 comes with an internal name "Ravel".

According to a shipping carton image spotted on Weibo, the 6.9-inch OLED display will be manufactured by Samsung and the Honor Note 10 becomes the second Honor smartphone to feature an OLED display. The shipping carton also confirms that it contains 64 pieces of OLED panels, which are manufactured in China. Additionally, the carton also mentions that the box has been inspected on 25th of June 2018.

Honor Note 10 expected specifications

The Honor Note 10 is most likely to have similar internals as of the Honor 10, except for the display. As mentioned before, the Honor Note 10 will have a 6.9 inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a notch on the top of the smartphone. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin Octa-core chipset with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage. As the smartphone is expected to have a notch, the device is likely to boast a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a fingerprint sensor located on the bottom chin of the smartphone.

In terms of camera capability, the Honor Note 10 is expected to have a similar camera setup as of the Honor 10 with AI and Face Unlock support. In terms of battery, the Note moniker will have a higher capacity battery than that of the Honor 10 with fast charging support.

Considering the OLED display, the Honor Note 10 is likely to cost more than the Honor 10 or the Honor View 10. In fact, the Honor Note 10 could be the costliest Honor smartphone.

