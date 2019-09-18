Honor Play 3e With Single Rear Camera Now Official At Rs. 7,027 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is one of the most popular Chinese brands when it comes to affordable smartphones. The company grabbed the headlines last year with the launch of the Honor Play which is an affordable gaming device. Earlier this year, the company launched a new variant dubbed Honor Play 3 in China. Now, a new variant of the Play 3 has also gone official. Details are as follows:

Honor Play 3e Launch And Pricing Details:

The latest device introduced by Honor is the Play 3e. It is basically a trimmed-down version of the Honor Play 3. The device has gone official in the Chinese market in two different configurations - 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage.

As for the pricing, the base variant has been announced at CNY 699 (Rs. 7,027 approx), while the 3GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 899 (Rs. 9,037 approx). The smartphone has been announced in black, blue, and gold colors and can be purchased from VMall and e-commerce platforms in China.

As of now, Honor has not revealed any specific date for its launch in India and other markets. However, we will keep you posted with the latest information.

Honor Play 3e Key Hardware Features:

Starting with the display, the smartphone features an HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels measuring 5.71-inches. Like most of the budget smartphones, this one offers a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The device comes with a single 13MP rear camera sensor that offers f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video calling, it makes use of a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

At its core, an entry-segment octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC powers the unit paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Notably, the onboard storage can be expanded to up to 512GB. It comes pre-installed with Android Pie OS topped with EMUI 9.0 skin. A 3,020 mAh battery fuels the smartphone.

Our Take:

Honor Play 3e is another budget smartphone by the Chinese manufacturer. The unit offers a decent set of hardware which can be easily found on the budget handsets. What missing here is a dual-camera setup which has become a norm in the budget segment as well.

Recently, Motorola also unveiled a MediaTek Helio P22-powered smartphone called the Moto E6s which has similar hardware and is priced under Rs. 10,000 segment. But, it comes with a dual-camera setup giving it an edge over the Honor Play 3e. It all depends on the pricing, the lower the price tag, the higher are the chances of its success in the Indian market.

