Honor Play 4 Gets TENNA Certification; Official Launch Set For June 3 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is said to soon introduce its new mid-range smartphone series dubbed Honor Play 4. The rumor mill has been flooded with the leaks surrounding the Honor Play 4 and the Honor Play 4 Pro. The latter has also visited Geekbench where some of its features and benchmark scores were revealed. Now, both smartphones have cleared their certification via TENNA. Also, its launch date has been confirmed officially. Following are the details:

Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro Official Launch Date

Honor has confirmed the arrival of the Honor Play 4 and the Honor Play 4 Pro on June 3, 2020. The company has announced the launch date via a post on Weibo. Going by the teaser image, the device will arrive with a pill-shaped dual selfie camera setup. The rear panel is seen with a rectangular module.

Honor Play 4 TENNA Certification

The Honor Play 4 has been cleared its certification with the TNNH-AN00 model number. Going by the database, the device will arrive with a 6.81-indisplay with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will come with 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm dimensions and weigh around 213 grams.

The device is expected to offer a quad-rear camera module packed with a 64MP primary sensor. It is further said to feature an 8MP secondary sensor and a set of 2MP sensor functioning as depth and macro sensor. It is speculated to feature a 16MP snapper up front for selfies and video calls.

It is worth noting that the official teaser of the Honor Play 4 Pro has showcased a dual-camera setup. So, the TENNA listing suggesting a quad-camera setup on the standard model seems strange. The details on the hardware will only be clear once they go official. Until then, we will have to

As per the listing, the smartphone will ship with Android 10 OS which we can expect to be wrapped under EMUI skin. The device is listed with a 2GHz octa-core processor. While the name of the processor is not revealed, the device is likely to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. It could launch with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 4GB/128GB/256GB storage configuration.

source/ via

