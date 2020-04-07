Honor Play 4T Pro With Android Pie Drops By Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is set to launch the Honor Play 4T on April 9. Well, it seems that the company will also be introducing the Pro model dubbed Honor Play 4T Pro. Its existence has been confirmed by a listing on the mobile benchmark website, Geekbench. The listing also hints some of its key specifications. Details are as follows:

Honor Play 4T Pro Hardware Tipped Via Geekbench

The Honor Play 4T Pro is listed with the Huawei AQM-AL10 model number on Geekbench. It is worth mentioning that previous leaks suggested this model number to be the Honor 30 Lite. However, its listing later on the Chinese two of the Chinese retailers JD.com and Suning.com suggested it to be the Honor Play 4T Pro instead. This now is reiterated by the Geekbench listing.

According to Geekbench, the upcoming Honor Play 4T Pro will have an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 1.88GHz taking care of all the processing. We can expect the company to use Huawei's proprietary HiSilicon Kirin chipset.

The Honor Play 4T is listed with 6GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity. However, this capacity of RAM being paired with at least 128GB storage capacity is what makes sense. The smartphone is further said to boot on Android Pie OS which is probably going to be wrapped under an EMUI skin.

Considering Android 10 has been around for a while and smartphone brands launching their budget handset with the latest firmware, Honor's move to equip its latest entrant with a dated OS might not go well with the audience. However, considering that the device is still in the early stages of leaks, we can't authenticate the information completely. So, it would be wise to take it as a grain of salt.

Coming to the benchmark performance, in the single-core test, the Honor Play 4T Pro has logged 2,812 points, while, the handset has managed to score 7,861 points in the multi-core tests. There is no official date available for its arrival, but we can expect some information to be revealed during the launch of Honor Play 4T on April 9.

via

Best Mobiles in India