Honor Play 4T Pro With Kirin 810 SoC, 48MP Triple Camera Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has announced two new mid-range smartphones called the Honor Play 4T and the Play 4T Pro in China. We have seen the key specs and features of the standard model which includes a punch-hole HD+ display, dual rear cameras, and a 4,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Honor Play 4T Pro packs some better hardware like an OLED display and triple rear cameras.

Honor Play 4T Pro Key Specifications

The Honor Play 4T Pro comes with 157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75mm dimensions and weighs 165 grams. The company has equipped the Pro model with a better OLED display panel than the standard model measuring 6.3-inches. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and offers a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. Notably, the company has used the standard waterdrop notch instead of the punch-hole on this unit.

In the camera department, the device sports a triple-camera setup at the rear which is positioned vertically on the top-left corner. The sensors onboard include a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth shots.

Upfront, the waterdrop notch houses a bigger 16MP selfie snapper. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset which is combined with Mali-G52 GPU and 8GB RAM. The handset will ship with 128GB of internal storage and will support microSD card as well.

The Honor 4T Pro will boot on the Android Pie OS which will be wrapped under Magic UI 2.0 skin. The handset features an in-display fingerprint scanner as a biometric authentication measure. Completing the spec-sheet is a 4,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 22.5W fast charging tech.

Honor Play 4T Pro Pricing Details

The Honor Play 4T Pro's 6GB RAM+ 128GB RAM model is launched at RMB 1,499 (approx Rs. 16,617). The 8GB RAM+ 128GB ROM model is priced at RMB 1,699 which is around Rs. 18,316 in India. The handset is announced in three different shades including Emerald Green, Black, and Icelandic Vision.

Best Mobiles in India