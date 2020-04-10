ENGLISH

    Honor Play 4T With Kirin 710T SoC Officially Announced: Price And Specifications

    Honor has unveiled the Play 4T series for the masses. The company had confirmed the launch of Honor Play 4T recently only. The rumors had given us good insight on both the Honor Play 4T and the Honor Play 4T Pro and finally, both smartphones have gone official in China. The highlights of the standard model include a mid-range Kirin SoC and dual rear cameras. Following are the details:

    Honor Play 4T With Kirin 710T SoC, Android 10 OS Officially Announced

     

    Honor Play 4T Hardware And Software Details

    The standard Honor Play 4T comes with 159.81 x 76.13 x 8.13 mm dimensions and weighs 176 grams. The device is launched with an HD+ display that measures 6.39-inches. The display offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The display features a punch-hole and is TUV Rheinland Blu-Ray eye certified.

    In the camera department, the Honor Play 4T is packed with a dual-camera sensor at the rear. The setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP sensor for bokeh effects. The punch-hole upfront houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    At its core, there is the in-house Kirin 710T chipset driving the unit. The smartphone is launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It also comes with support for up to 512GB microSD card.

    The software side is taken care of by the Android 10 OS which is layered with Magic UI 3.1 interface atop. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear panel. The device makes use of a 4,000 mAh battery for backup. However, there is no additional support for fast charging.

    Honor Play 4T Price And Availability

    The Honor Play 4T comes in a single 6GB RAM option which is priced at RMB 1,199 which roughly is equivalent to Rs. 12,934 in India. It is announced in Blue Water Emerald and Magic Night Black Color options. We currently don't know when this device will arrive in India, but will keep you posted on the same.

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 10:54 [IST]
