Just In
- 24 min ago Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean With Active Noise Cancellation Likely On Cards
-
- 3 hrs ago ISRO GISAT-1 Satellite Launch Further Postponed Due To Coronavirus Lockdown
- 6 hrs ago Best Smartphones With 64MP Camera In India Right Now
- 6 hrs ago Highly-Anticipated Samsung Smartphones To Launch Soon In India
Don't Miss
- News With 5 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22 infected so far in Mumbai’s Dharavi
- Movies Comedy Villain Narsing Yadav Slips Into Coma, Put On Ventilator
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Gets Dual-Channel ABS Along With The BS6 Upgrade
- Finance Oil Prices Rally After OPEC+ Agrees For Production Cut; Energy Markets To Still Face Storm
- Sports Virat Kohli was not provoked but no one was nice to him: Tim Paine
- Lifestyle Good Friday: Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones
- Education Explore CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Subject
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In April
Honor Play 4T With Kirin 710T SoC Officially Announced: Price And Specifications
Honor has unveiled the Play 4T series for the masses. The company had confirmed the launch of Honor Play 4T recently only. The rumors had given us good insight on both the Honor Play 4T and the Honor Play 4T Pro and finally, both smartphones have gone official in China. The highlights of the standard model include a mid-range Kirin SoC and dual rear cameras. Following are the details:
Honor Play 4T Hardware And Software Details
The standard Honor Play 4T comes with 159.81 x 76.13 x 8.13 mm dimensions and weighs 176 grams. The device is launched with an HD+ display that measures 6.39-inches. The display offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The display features a punch-hole and is TUV Rheinland Blu-Ray eye certified.
In the camera department, the Honor Play 4T is packed with a dual-camera sensor at the rear. The setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP sensor for bokeh effects. The punch-hole upfront houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.
At its core, there is the in-house Kirin 710T chipset driving the unit. The smartphone is launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It also comes with support for up to 512GB microSD card.
The software side is taken care of by the Android 10 OS which is layered with Magic UI 3.1 interface atop. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear panel. The device makes use of a 4,000 mAh battery for backup. However, there is no additional support for fast charging.
Honor Play 4T Price And Availability
The Honor Play 4T comes in a single 6GB RAM option which is priced at RMB 1,199 which roughly is equivalent to Rs. 12,934 in India. It is announced in Blue Water Emerald and Magic Night Black Color options. We currently don't know when this device will arrive in India, but will keep you posted on the same.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,580
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900