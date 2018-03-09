Honor Play 7C teaser highlights dual cameras and facial recognition technology

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch a new smartphone on March 12. Dubbed as Honor 7C or Honor Play 7C, the smartphone has already visited TENAA certification site. The company also sent out press invites for the smartphone launch earlier this week.

Honor is now dropping teasers to create hype about the upcoming smartphone. A new teaser video which was posted on the company's official Weibo page, highlights some key features of the Honor Play 7C. As such, the smartphone will be coming with dual cameras and facial recognition technology. We have embedded the video below, so you can check it out for yourself.

Coming to the specifications, the Honor Play 7C is expected to arrive with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with the screen resolution of 720×1,440 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor that is clocked at 1.8Ghz. The name of the chipset was not specified on the TENAA listing.

In terms of memory, the Honor Play 7C is likely to come in two variants. The basic one will feature 3GB of RAM and the higher variant will carry 4GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup which comprises of a 20MP sensor and a 13MP sensor. For the selfie camera, it is said to make use of an 8MP sensor.

Additionally, the phone is expected to be backed by a 2,900mAh battery and run on Android Oreo operating system. Expected connectivity options onboard include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS.

The TENAA listing also revealed that the smartphone measures 158.3×76.7×7.8mm and weighs 164 grams. Honor Play 7C is likely to be available in Black, Gold, and Blue color options.

Apart from this, earlier rumors have suggested that the smartphone could carry a price tag of $249.99 (approximately Rs. 16,300). The smartphone is also expected to feature a metal body design. In any case, all these speculations will put to rest after the official launch.

