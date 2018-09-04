Honor Play new update brings '4D Smart Shock' feature and more

Huawei has started rolling out a new update for its gaming smartphone Honor Play. The new update brings several new features along with bug fixes and more to the Honor Play. Among the new features that are being rolled out to the devices, the major highlight is the "4D Smart Shock" feature. This feature primarily adds vibration effects which are designed to work with some specific titles. As of now, the feature only supports PUBG and Asphalt 9: Legends games. It is expected that the company will soon add more titles/games to the list in the near future.

As per a report from the AndroidSoul, the new update is being rolled out in two parts. The first part of the update which is the version COR-ALoo 8.2.110 brings security patch and a fix for a GPU Turbo implementation bug. Whereas, the second part of the update comes with the version number COR-ALoo 8.2.120, brings some more bug fixes along with another security patch and the above mentioned 4D Smart Shock feature. The update size is 0.93GB. Also, with the latest update, it is claimed that the call recording issue that was previously reported by the users have been fixed.

Similar to the other OTA updates, this update is expected to be rolled out in batches, and it might take some time before it is available for all the Honor Play users. Users will also receive a notification once the update is available for their device.

To recall, the Honor Play was launched for the Indian market last month and with the release of this device the company is primarily targeting the mid-tier gaming segment. The Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS more which has a notch on the top. The display offers a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The device is backed by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core SoC which is coupled with wither 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable via microSD card. As for the pricing and availability, the device is available for sale exclusively on Amazon and comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.