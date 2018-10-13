Honor Play starts receiving Beta version of Android Pie with EMUI9.0

On October 11 Huawei introduced its latest EMUI9.0 in India and it has been reported that the company will release it with the launch of Mate 20. The launch event is scheduled for October 16. However, other Huawei smartphones have already started receiving the Beta version. Now the report came out on the web that Honor Play with serial number COR-L29 in Europe and the Middle East are eligible for receiving 9.0.0.110 build which will bring new Android update and User Interface features.

According to the report, the build number is COR-L29C185E303R1P8B115 or COR-L29C432E303R1P8B110. The software update will bring features like Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, Android Dashboard. It will also bring the GPU Turbo 2.0 technology with some improvements in design. A security patch is also dated October 2018.

If you haven't received the Beta version, then keep calm and wait for it. It must be arriving soon, Honor Play is the first smartphone among the other which receives the EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie.

Just to recall, the Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display carries a notch on the top with minimum bezels on the sides. Under the hood, the device is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC, clubbed with either 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the memory via a micro SD card.

On the optical front, the Honor Play features a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for taking selfies and making video calls.

The Honor Play is fueled by a 3750 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support via USB type C port. The company claims it is capable of delivering up to 2 days of battery life with a single charge.