Honor Play Ultra Violet Edition first flash sale today at 12 PM: Price and offers

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched its Play smartphone back in August this year. Now the company has come up with a special edition of the budget smartphone which comes in Ultra Violet color. The company is making the smartphone up for sale today on Amazon India. Honor Play is an Amazon exclusive smartphone, but you can also buy it on Honor's Indian website.

Honor Play Ultra Violet Edition price and offers

The special edition of Honor Play will come in two variants one with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and another with 6GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage. The base variant will come with a price tag of Rs 19,999 and the higher RAM variant will cost you Rs 23,999. However, a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is also there but it is not listed.

Its worth noting that the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant of Ultra Violet Edition will be up for grabs on open sale on Amazon India, along with the Navy Blue and Midnight Black color option.

Amazon usually offers 5 percent discount to buyers with HDFC debit or credit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI Card or Axis Ban Buzz Credit card. Vodafone customers will receive an additional 10GB data for purchasing the phone, but all these offers are only valid for Amazon Prime members.

The e-commerce website is also offering an exchange bonus of up to 9,000 on some selected old smartphones.

Honor Play specifications

The Honor Play flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display along with a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Kirin 970 chipset, clubbed with 4GB or 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports dual camera setup with the combination of 16MP and 2MP camera sensor. At the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,750mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.2.