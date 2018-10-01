Honor Play Ultraviolet edition to go on sale from October 3, 2018

Honor Play is undeniably one of the best gaming smartphones available in India. Priced smartly at Rs 19,999 the smartphone can easily handle most of the graphics intense games. The smartphone was launched in earlier in August this year in India and is exclusively available on Amazon.in and Honor online store for sale.

Now, Honor has introduced a new variant of the Honor Play for the masses. The company has launched an Ultraviolet variant of the Honor Play. The Ultraviolet shade will be available in 4GB+64GB memory configuration. The new shade of the Honor Play will go live on sale starting 3rd of October and will be available on both Amazon.in as well as official Honor online store.

The new Ultraviolet variant of the Honor play comes with the same features and specs as the Navy Blue and Midnight Black variant. It is not immediately clear if Honor will roll out a 6GB+64GB variant of the Ultraviolet shade or not.

Honor Play Specifications:

The Honor Play features a taller 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a notch. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. For imaging, the Honor Play utilizes a dual-rear camera setup which comprises of a 16MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens with a f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing. Up front, the Honor Play sports a 16MP camera to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls. As for the features, the rear camera supports AI recognition to utilize the maximum available lighting, whereas, the front camera also has AI-backed features.

Under the hood, the Honor Play is powered by an octa-core Kirin 70 SoC which is paired with Mali G-72 MP12 GPU to take care of the graphics. The device features Huawei's GPU Turbo technology which as per the company improves the graphics processing efficiency by 60 percent and further reducing the power consumption by 30 percent. The Honor Play is available in two RAM variants including 4GB of RAM and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.