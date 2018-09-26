Honor 8C to launch on the 11th of October: 6.2-inch notch screen, Snapdragon 636 SoC and more

Honor is all set for the launch of the Honor 8C in China on the 11th of October. The Honor 8C will be the latest affordable dual camera smartphone from the company with a notch display and a metal unibody design.

The Honor 8C was previously spotted on TENAA. According to the TENAA listing, the Honor 8C will have a full metal unibody design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone. The smartphone does look similar to the Honor 7x in terms of design and aesthetics. On the front, the Honor 8C has a taller 19:9 aspect ratio display with a cutout for notch (a big notch) on the top portion of the screen.

Honor 8C specifications

The Honor 8C will be a budget offering from the brand. According to TENAA, the smartphone will have a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (1520 x 720p) resolution screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core SoC with 1.8 GHz clock speed, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor to assist portrait mode. The device has an 8 MP selfie camera which is likely to offer Face Unlock with 1080p video recording capability.

Going by the capabilities of the chipset, the Honor 8C is likely to offer dual LTE or VoLTE with support for Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The phone will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8 OS. Lastly, a 4000 mAh battery backs the smartphone with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Considering the prices of the previous Honor smartphones, the Honor 8C is likely to cost less than Rs 15,000 ($150) in India for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The company might also launch a higher RAM/storage variant as well.

Source