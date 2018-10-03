Honor starts rolling out Android 9 Pie update for Honor View 10

Honor has started rolling out the stable Android 9 Pie update for Honor View 10. The new Android 9 Pie update for Honor view 10 will be layered on top of Huawei's proprietary EMUI 9.0 skin. The new update comes with the build number 9.0.0.108. As per a report from GsmArena, the latest Android Pie update is currently being rolled out for the European region and is available on Honor View 10 BKL-L09 variant.

The new Android 9 Pie update is currently rolled out on the Honor View 10 via an OTA update. The new update will be rolled out to a small number of users before being released to a large group of users. As for the new features which the update brings includes GPU Turbo 2.o technology, travel assistant, quick app launches, a password vault, and a Digital well-being feature. The Digital Wellbeing feature will allow the users to set a limit on the duration of smartphone usage. This will further help the users to maintain a healthy balance in their lifestyle. The other changes introduced by the update include gesture-based navigation, Manual theme selection, Android 9.0 based volume slider and more.

Honor View 10 features:

The Honor View 10 features a 5.99 inches IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. In terms of optics, the Honor View 10 sports a dual rear camera setup which comprises a 16MP primary lens and a 20MP secondary lens for depth sensing in images. Up front, there is a 13MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls. The camera features include AI motion detection, smart camera configuration, and intelligent photography among others.

Under the hood, the smartphone is backed by an octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 970 AI which is paired with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU to take care of the graphics. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and is available in two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone also has a feature called 'Game Suit' which provides a smooth and enhanced gaming experience.