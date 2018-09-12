Honor to unveil its 5G-ready smartphone by 2019

Honor's president, George Zhao, at the World INS Conference 2018, announced that the company will be unveiling its 5G-ready smartphone in 2019. Zhao didn't share any more details shared about the device. The device is expected to be in the designing phase.

5G seems to be the new trend in the smartphone industry, with major companies poised to build their own 5G-ready smartphones in 2019 or maybe by 2020. Currently, only Qualcomm is the one with the 5G-compatible modem, however, it's just a matter of time when ARM, Intel, and others will have their own 5G-ready mobile modem.

It seems that Honor will be using one of the ARM's modems, unless its smartphone uses a Snapdragon chipset, instead of a Kirin chipset which it has used in the recent years. 5G allows for swifter speeds, and allows more bandwidth, letting more devices to be connected simultaneously.

Many 5G networks aren't expected to be online until at least early 2019. It goes without saying that the new technology will be available in a few markets. But we can still expect South Korea, China, and the US to be among the first with 5G networks.

Honor could be one of the first manufacturers to launch a 5G-ready smartphone.

Motorola has already launched a smartphone which will be upgradeable to 5G networks, using a Moto Mod. Other companies working on 5G devices are Vivo, Samsung, and LG.

OnePlus has also been setting new goals for itself and aims to achieve the feat by January 15. The company through its official Weibo account has confirmed the news. The post highlights a OnePlus phone with the said date.

The company seems to have a big goal considering the target has been set a few months away. Since major smartphone makers such as OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Lenovo are aiming to launch their first 5G phones in 2019. It's likely that the company might be planning to launch a 5G smartphone in January next year. OnePlus and Oppo belong to the same mother company named BBK Electronics.

Hence, both companies share their resources. This is also the reason both firms have similar products. The recently launched OnePlus 6 resembles the OPPO R15 in terms of design. The Dash Charge fast charging used on the OnePlus 6 is a version of VOOC rapid charge by Oppo.

Recently, Oppo's assistant VD head claimed that the company would be the first to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019. The same week, an image of a modified OPPO R15 with Snapdragon X50 LTE modem that supports 5G connectivity made an appearance on Weibo.