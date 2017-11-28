Honor V10 launched with Kirin 970, 6GB RAM and rear dual cameras

As expected, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has just launched its new flagship in China, the Honor V10. The company will launch the same smartphone on December 5 at an event in London and it will come to India in January 2018.

The Honor V10 had appeared in a countless number of leaks, so we already had a fair idea what the smartphone would bring to the table. As it turns out, most of the speculations were spot on when it comes to the specifications. The handset does feature a metal unibody with rather thin bezels, and a dual camera setup on its back. The rear camera sensors are placed separately side by side and they are slightly protruded.

The only thing the leaks were not right about is the placement of the fingerprint scanner. Despite sporting thin bezels, the Honor V10 has a physical home button at the front which double functions as a fingerprint reader. On the right side of the device, the power button and the volume rockers are placed.

As far as specs are concerned, the smartphone arrives with a large 5.99-inch full HD+ display with the screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels and the aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the Honor V10 is powered by Huawei's in-house Kirin 970 processor, which is equipped with AI capabilities. There are two memory variants of the smartphone. The basic one comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, whereas the higher variant features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Honor V10 packs a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support for keeping the lights on. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with the custom Emotion UI (EMUI) 8.0 on top.

The rear dual camera setup of the smartphone is comprised of a 16MP RGB sensor and a 20MP Monochrome sensor. Both the sensors have the aperture size of f/1.8, which is quite good.

This dual SIM smartphone has been launched in China in various color options such as Aurora Blue, Red, Gold and Black.

Talking about the pricing part, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs 2,699 Yuan (around Rs. 26, 400). The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, carries the price tag of 3,499 Yuan (approximately Rs. 34,200).